Morgan State has canceled its homecoming football game against Stony Brook following a Tuesday on-campus shooting that left five people wounded, university president David Wilson announced Wednesday evening in a video.

"We arrived at this decision after very, very careful and yes, at times, emotional deliberations with key stakeholders within our university community, including, once again, members of the Morgan State University board of regents, my administration, students throughout the campus, student leaders from our SGA and our university council," Wilson said.

Students were leaving a coronation ceremony Tuesday night when gunfire erupted. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Wednesday morning that the five injured people were "unintended targets" in a dispute between two smaller groups. Worley also indicated that Baltimore police are still searching for multiple suspects.

According to Worley, the injured -- four men and one women, ages 18-22 -- were all bystanders. One has since been released from the hospital, and the others are still receiving treatment for injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

An official announcement did not indicate if Saturday's Week 6 game will be made up at a later date. The matchup would have been the Bears' last nonconference game of the season. The pause marks the first time in Morgan State's history that all activities around homecoming have been either canceled or postponed. Morgan State's next game is on Oct. 19 against North Carolina Central. Morgan State is 1-4 through its first five games of the season.