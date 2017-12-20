National Signing Day 2018: Florida wins big battle for four-star QB Emory Jones

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2018 recruiting class has staged has completed an early signing period flip. On Wednesday, four-star dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones committed to Florida after a late and highly contested recruiting battle developed with in-state rival Florida State and Alabama.

But in the end, first-year Gators coach Dan Mullen won out for Jones' talents. The dual-threat is rated as the No. 7 prospect from Georgia and the No. 40 overall prospect.

Jones had previously verbally committed to Ohio State in the summer of 2016, though it was clear he was headed elsewhere. He just visited Florida and Florida State over the weekend and was expected to choose between the two teams.

This was an important get for Mullen as he builds his program for 2018 and beyond. Given Jones' dual-threat ability, he should fit in perfectly with what Mullen likes to do offensively, which demands that the quarterback be a legitimate throwing and rushing threat.

Needless to say, Florida beginning to win big-time recruiting battles over Florida State also bodes well for the Gators' future.