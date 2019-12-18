National Signing Day 2019: EJ Smith, son of NFL and Florida legend Emmitt Smith, commits to Stanford
The son of the former Cowboys star is a four-star prospect out of Texas
There's just something about the sons of Hall of Fame running backs and Stanford. Barry Sanders Jr. committed to Stanford out of high school in 2012, and now EJ Smith, the son of former Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith, is heading to Palo Alto himself. Smith announced his decision on Wednesday, choosing Stanford over Texas A&M as well as his father's alma mater Florida.
Smith is a four-star prospect ranked No. 144 overall by 247Sports, and is listed as the No. 3 all-purpose back in the country. The emphasis should be on the all-purpose portion of that position because he's shown an ability to line up as a receiver as well.
While father Emmitt did have some fun in lifting up the Florida hat from its position on the table following his son's commitment to the Cardinal, he proudly explained how EJ is ready to carve out his own legacy for the Stanford program.
Smith joins a Stanford class currently ranked in the top 20 in 247Sports' composite rankings. The Cardinal had a down season in 2019, finishing 4-8 and missing out on a bowl game for the first time since going 5-7 in 2008.
