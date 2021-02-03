Though most of the blue-chip recruits in the 2020 class already made their commitments in December during the Early Signing Period, there were still some big names on the board for National Signing Day in February. Florida State got one of the top remaining wide receivers with four-star Destyn Hill making his announcement on Wednesday morning.

Hill, a 6-foot wide receiver from Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, ranks as the No. 5 player in Louisiana, the No. 19 wideout and the No. 113 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He picked the Seminoles over offers from Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and others. 247Sports' Bud Elliott noted in his signing day preview that Hill's relationship with Florida State assistant David Johnson was a driving force in his decision.

Former 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons wrote in his scouting report that Hill is "skinny but defined wide receiver with enough length and size to be an effective outside threat long term. Has ability to beat press coverage with quick feet and effectively stacks defensive backs. Shows some route-running versatility and feel. Extremely productive on the high school level. Effective downfield and winning in contested situations. Good not great athleticism. Not a natural hands catcher. Not active enough with his hands in his release. Doesn't present a dominant skillset yet but very likely a productive Power Five starter who has mid to late round NFL Draft potential."