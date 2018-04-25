Nebraska AD backtracks comments about Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh 'running scared'

With spring games and spring practices wrapping up, another round of "talking season" is upon us in college football. Coaches and athletic directors will take some of this time away from the intensity of the academic calendar to address their biggest fans and donors, rallying enthusiasm for the upcoming fall. Every year, the spring "talking season" gives us at least half a dozen bits of smack talk to enjoy while we wait for the return of college football.

At Nebraska, athletic director Bill Moos made headlines with comments at an Omaha Press Club luncheon on Tuesday. In the midst of explaining how he sees the program set up for another "golden era" of Nebraska football, Moos suggested that the Cornhuskers' hire of Scott Frost has gotten the attention of the rest of the Big Ten, so much so that Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh are "running a little bit scared right now."

"You've got Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh thinking, 'We better put a little more into that Nebraska game coming up.' And that's the way we want it," Moos said, according to the Omaha World-Herald. "They're running a little bit scared right now. And they won't admit it. We'll leave that at that."

Hours later, the Associated Press reached out for a comment on the quote and Moos. The Nebraska AD, hired away from Washington State in October. 2017, used a figure of speech to describe the light, less than serious nature of the "running scared" bit.

"A bit tongue in cheek," Moos said, via the AP. "Meant to point out that the competition is aware that there's a renewed energy at Nebraska and we aim to get back in the hunt."

Nebraska draws both Michigan and Ohio State as away games on its 2018 schedule, visiting Ann Arbor Sept. 22 and Columbus on Nov. 3.