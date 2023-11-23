Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Utah State 5-6, New Mexico 4-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Utah State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Utah State Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at University Stadium. Utah State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

After soaring to 41 points the game before, Utah State faltered in their contest. They took a serious blow against Boise State, falling 45-10. Utah State has struggled against Boise State recently, as their match on Saturday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Utah State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Davon Booth, who rushed for 125 yards on only 12 carries, was perhaps the best of all. Jalen Royals was another key contributor, picking up 113 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, New Mexico made the experts look like fools on Saturday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of Fresno State. They walked away with a 25-17 victory over the Bulldogs. The win was some much needed relief for New Mexico as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

It was another big night for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 9.7 yards per carry. Croskey-Merritt was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 50 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb Medford, who picked up 122 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Utah State now has a losing record at 5-6. As for New Mexico, their victory bumped their record up to 4-7.

Going forward, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played New Mexico.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Friday's match: The Aggies have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 176.1 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Lobos struggle in that department as they've been even better at 178.5 per game. It's looking like Friday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Utah State is a big 8.5-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 62 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against New Mexico.