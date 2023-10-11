Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ New Mexico State Aggies

Current Records: Sam Houston 0-5, New Mexico State 3-3

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

The New Mexico State Aggies and the Sam Houston Bearkats are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on October 11th at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Unlike New Mexico State, Sam Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Wednesday, New Mexico State's game was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They strolled past FIU with points to spare, taking the game 34-17.

Diego Pavia was his usual excellent self, throwing for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 46 yards. Monte Watkins was another key contributor, rushing for 89 yards on only five carries.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Sam Houston, who are still winless after their fifth game. They fell to Liberty 21-16.

The losing side was boosted by Keegan Shoemaker, who threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Al'vonte Woodard, who picked up 46 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The win got New Mexico State back to even at 3-3. Sam Houston's loss on Thursday was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 0-5.

While only New Mexico State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward to Wednesday, they are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Sam Houston's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Wednesday' contest: The Aggies have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 198.7 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Bearkats, though, as they've been averaging only 66.8 per game. Given New Mexico State's sizeable advantage in that area, Sam Houston will need to limit their effectiveness. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

New Mexico State is a 4-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 43 points.

