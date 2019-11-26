New Mexico to part ways with coach Bob Davie after eight seasons leading Lobos program

New Mexico announced Monday that the school and coach Bob Davie have mutually agreed that Saturday's home game vs. Utah State will be Davie's final game with the program. The Lobos are 2-9 this season and 0-7 in the Mountain West Conference.

"After meeting with Coach Davie this morning, we both agree that the time has come for a new direction for our football program," said athletic director Eddie Nuñez. "I'm appreciative of the work that coach Davie has done at UNM."

Davie has a career record of 35-63 in eight seasons with the program. He led the Lobos to a 7-6 record and appearance in the New Mexico Bowl in 2014, and followed it up with a 9-4 campaign and a win in the New Mexico Bowl the following season. His 35 wins are the third-most by a coach in program history.

"In stepping aside, I'm proud of what we accomplished at UNM, but we are all disappointed that we have not been able to sustain the success that we achieved and all desire" said Davie. "My family and I will be forever grateful to UNM for giving me the opportunity to coach again after being at ESPN for 10 years."

Davie was hospitalized with a "serious medical incident" following the Week 1 win over Sam Houston State, and missed the next two games before returning for the Sept. 28 game at Liberty.

The New Mexico job was Davie's second head coaching job in college. He went 35-25 in five seasons at the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001.