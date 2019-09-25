New Mexico coach Bob Davie to rejoin team on the sidelines for Week 5 game vs. Liberty
Davie had a 'serious medical incident' following the first game of the season
New Mexico coach Bob Davie will rejoin the Lobos football team on the sidelines in Week 5 for their road game at Liberty. Davie has been absent from coaching the team since having what the university called a "serious medical incident" that left him hospitalized following the Week 1 win over Sam Houston State.
Now, in an interview with KOB 4, Davie says he has been cleared by doctors to return to coaching on Saturdays. Davie did not say, however, that he would change his style of coaching.
"I don't think you can control how you are and how you do things, and if you have to do it, maybe you shouldn't be doing it," Davie said.
New Mexico is 2-1 on the season and 1-1 since Davie was sent to the hospital.
Coincidentally, Davie will return to the sidelines against a team whose own coach has battled health problems. First-year Liberty coach Hugh Freeze was hospitalized with a staph infection prior to the season, but still coached the Week 1 game against Syracuse from a hospital bed in the coach's booth. He then coached from a medical chair during a road game at Louisiana.
