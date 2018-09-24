Nick Bosa's father says star Ohio State lineman will be out until at least November

Ohio State star junior defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a core injury in the second half of the Buckeyes Week 3 win over TCU, and underwent surgery the following week to repair the issue. At the time, coach Urban Meyer said that his absence was indefinite.

Now, we have a little more clarity on the specific timetable of his return. Bosa's father, John, says that his son will likely be out until November.

Urban Meyer said Nick Bosa will be out "a few more weeks, but he's going to be out until at least November https://t.co/kvSPghpI1p — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) September 24, 2018

Bosa's mother, Cheryl, also weighed in and told ESPN that the defensive lineman is in Philadelphia for rehab and will return there in November to be re-evaluated. At that point, she elaborated to ESPN that the family collectively will "assess his readiness." Bosa wants to return to Ohio State, but the family will discuss his NFL future before deciding on the course of action.

In just three games in 2018, Bosa notched 14 tackles, six for loss and tallied four sacks. The preseason All-American had 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks last year for the Big Ten champion Buckeyes.

Bosa, the younger brother of current Los Angeles Chargers and former Buckeyes star defensive end Joey Bosa, is projected to be the No. 1 overall player in the 2019 NFL draft in Chris Trapasso's latest mock draft on CBSSports.com.

Junior Jonathon Cooper and sophomore Chase Young were listed as his replacements for Bosa on Ohio State's depth chart for last week's game against Tulane.

No. 4 Ohio State travels to No. 9 Penn State Saturday night in one of the biggest Big Ten games of the 2018 season.