Nick Bosa's father says star Ohio State lineman will be out until at least November
Bosa was injured in the season half of Ohio State's Week 3 game vs. TCU
Ohio State star junior defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a core injury in the second half of the Buckeyes Week 3 win over TCU, and underwent surgery the following week to repair the issue. At the time, coach Urban Meyer said that his absence was indefinite.
Now, we have a little more clarity on the specific timetable of his return. Bosa's father, John, says that his son will likely be out until November.
Bosa's mother, Cheryl, also weighed in and told ESPN that the defensive lineman is in Philadelphia for rehab and will return there in November to be re-evaluated. At that point, she elaborated to ESPN that the family collectively will "assess his readiness." Bosa wants to return to Ohio State, but the family will discuss his NFL future before deciding on the course of action.
In just three games in 2018, Bosa notched 14 tackles, six for loss and tallied four sacks. The preseason All-American had 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks last year for the Big Ten champion Buckeyes.
Bosa, the younger brother of current Los Angeles Chargers and former Buckeyes star defensive end Joey Bosa, is projected to be the No. 1 overall player in the 2019 NFL draft in Chris Trapasso's latest mock draft on CBSSports.com.
Junior Jonathon Cooper and sophomore Chase Young were listed as his replacements for Bosa on Ohio State's depth chart for last week's game against Tulane.
No. 4 Ohio State travels to No. 9 Penn State Saturday night in one of the biggest Big Ten games of the 2018 season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 TV times: LSU at Florida on CBS
LSU and Florida's cross-division rivalry has produced classic finishes in recent years
-
Majority of programs want injury report
The majority of two Power Five conferences showed support for a report in a recent survey
-
Tagovailoa honored after career day
The Crimson Tide signal-caller scored a career-best five touchdowns vs. Texas A&M on Satur...
-
Top 10 Oklahoma St WR to transfer
McCleskey is sixth all-time on Oklahoma State's career receptions leaderboard
-
CBS Sports 129: Irish crack top 10
The CBS Sports 129 ranks all of the FBS college football teams
-
Northwestern RB Jeremy Larkin retires
Larkin's injury is not life-threatening but will keep him from taking the field again