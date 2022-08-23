Alabama coach Nick Saban has regained his spot as the highest-paid coach in college football after the University of Alabama Board of Trustees' compensation committee approved a one-year contract extension. The new terms push Saban's contract out through the 2029 season and pays him more than $90 million over the next eight years.

The contract increases his base compensation to $305,000 over each year of the contract. However, the main part of his contract involves the "talent fee," which starts at $9,595,000 during the 2022 season and will increase to $12,395,000 at the end of the contract, when Saban is 79. Additionally, Saban will receive an $800,000 contract completion benefit each year between 2022 and 2025.

With the new contract, Saban will make $10.7 million in 2022, prior to incentives, which pushes his salary number past Georgia coach Kirby Smart's $10.25 million salary. Smart signed a 10-year, $112.5 million contract in July that briefly made him the highest-paid coach in college football. Saban's new contract pays him an average of $11.7 million per season. Saban and Smart won the last two national championships.

Saban has stood as the highest-paid coach in the sport for years, and for good reason. The Alabama coach is on perhaps the greatest run in the history of college football and cleared the $100 million career earning mark at Alabama this year.

Saban holds a 178-25 record at Alabama with six national championships. Along with his lone title at LSU in 2003, Saban boasts the most national championships out of any coach in college football history. Additionally, the Crimson Tide rank No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 after bringing back Heisman-winner Bryce Young and Nagurski winner Will Anderson, perhaps the best offensive and defensive player in the sport respectively.

The legendary coach turns 71 years old on Halloween. However, Saban has been adamant that he is in no hurry to retire as he continues to produce national-caliber teams every year.

"I love my job. I love it," Saban told the SEC Network. "I love the relationships with the players, I love the competition, the preparation for the games. I just love it. I wish you all would ask all the other coaches who come up here -- because they tell the recruits I'm going to retire -- ask them how they know I'm going to retire when all I think about is what am I going to do if I retire, because I love what I'm doing now. So how am I going to be happy not coaching?"