Nick Saban's wife made him run on treadmill over unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Alabama's win over Duke

Alabama rolled over Duke in its season opener last weekend, but that didn't mean head coach Nick Saban kept a level head on the sidelines.

Following a Trevon Diggs interception in the third quarter, one of Alabama's coaches celebrated a tad too much and stepped onto the field. After an unsportsmanlike penalty was called on the Crimson Tide, Saban lost his cool and verbally berated one of the officials.

One college football team after another out here struggling today... and there is Nick Saban already in mid-season form pic.twitter.com/hgMwyt7PH6 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) August 31, 2019

Due to the excessive lashing that Saban gave the official, his wife, who he calls Miss Terry, made Saban run on the treadmill for 20 minutes following the game.

"Miss Terry made me run on the treadmill for 20 minutes. The leadership group had a meeting, and they wanted to implement disciplinary action but it kind of got overruled. But I'm not proud of it. I really am not," Saban said. "In all honesty, there was somebody in the white. It wasn't a player. It was a coach.

"I thought they were upset because the players were celebrating a good play, and that sort of fueled my reaction. But anyway, it is what it is. I'll learn from it just like the players learn from their mistakes."

So based on Saban's reaction, he initially thought the official was calling the penalty because one of his players was on the field celebrating.

All things considered, the penalty was a blip on the radar of an otherwise dominant showing for the Crimson Tide. Alabama topped Duke, 42-3, and their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns in the rout.

It's safe to say that Saban had to pay a fine for his on-field antics last week, but it'll be interesting to see if he's learned his lesson when it comes to arguing with the officials.