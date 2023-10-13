Who's Playing

No. 25 Miami (FL) Hurricanes @ No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Miami (FL) 4-1, North Carolina 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After each having a week off, the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 14th at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, North Carolina took their match at home with ease, bagging a 40-7 win over Syracuse. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 27-0.

Drake Maye was on fire, as he threw for 442 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Maye's performance was especially impressive as it was the first time he's posted a passer rating above 170 this season. Another player making a difference was Kobe Paysour, who picked up 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for North Carolina, racking up 16 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Noah Burnette: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another four kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, Miami (FL) finally witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of Georgia Tech by a score of 23-20. Despite 203 more yards than Georgia Tech, Miami (FL) couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

North Carolina's victory lifted them to 5-0 while Miami (FL)'s defeat dropped them down to 4-1.

Looking ahead to Saturday, North Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as North Carolina and Miami (FL) haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Tar Heels know how to score this season, having averaged 4.4 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Hurricanes struggle in that department as they've been averaging even better at 4.8 per game. It's looking like the end zone's going to be a busy place on Saturday. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who gets there more often.

Odds

North Carolina is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami (FL), according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 57 points.

Series History

North Carolina has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Miami (FL).