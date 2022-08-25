The North Carolina Tar Heels kick off their 2022 season when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers on Saturday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Tar Heels are looking for a bounce-back season after a disappointing 6-7 record last year. They have been picked to finish third in the Coastal Division of the ACC. Meanwhile Florida A&M is coming off a 9-3 season and a runner-up finish in the East Division of the SWAC. The Rattlers are predicted to finish second again in the division.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are 35.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Florida A&M odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5. Before you make any Florida A&M vs. North Carolina picks or college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt Jr. has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

In addition, he has his finger on the pulse of North Carolina. He is 14-5-1 (+853) in his last 20 against-the-spread picks in games involving the Tar Heels. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on UNC vs. FAMU and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Hunt's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for FAMU vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. FAMU spread: Tar Heels -35.5

North Carolina vs. FAMU over/under: 57.5 points

UNC: WR Josh Downs set a school-record in receiving yards (1,335) last season

FAMU: Isaiah Land led the FCS last season in sacks (19)

North Carolina vs. FAMU picks: See picks here.



Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina has one of the best receivers in the conference in Downs. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from Suwanee, Ga., set program records last season with 101 receptions and 1,335 receiving yards. He was named to the All-ACC first team last season and to the preseason All-ACC team this year.

In addition, the Tar Heels defense should be improved this year under new defensive coordinator Gene Chizik. The 60-year-old Chizik was coach Mack Brown's defensive coordinator at Texas in 2005 when the Longhorns won the national championship and was the head coach at Auburn in 2010 when the Tigers won the national title. He takes over a defense that ranked 105th in the country in scoring defense (32.1 points per game) but returns many ballyhooed recruits during Brown's highly ranked first two recruiting classes.

Why FAMU can cover

Florida A&M has arguably the best defensive player in the FCS in Isaiah Land. A 6-foot-4, 225-pound linebacker, Land led the FCS last season in sacks (19) and tackles for loss (25.5). For his efforts he won the Buck Buchanan Award, which is awarded annually to the best defensive player in the FCS.

In addition, the Rattlers face a North Carolina team that is breaking in a new quarterback. Drake Maye, a redshirt freshman, replaces Sam Howell, who left Chapel Hill for the NFL. Maye has thrown just 10 collegiate passes (nine came in mop-up duty against Wofford), completing seven for 89 yards and a touchdown.

How to make North Carolina vs. FAMU picks

Hunt has analyzed this matchup and while he's leaning Over on the point total, he has also discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who covers in FAMU vs. North Carolina? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over Saturday, all from the football expert who is 14-5-1 in his last 20 against-the-spread picks in games involving the Tar Heels, and find out.