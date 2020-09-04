The Houston Baptist Huskies and the North Texas Mean Green face off Saturday in an inter-division matchup to help get this unusual college football season underway. The Huskies will play just three games this fall, all in September against FBS competition and all on the road. They went 5-7, including 2-6 in the FCS Southland Conference, while the Mean Green were 4-8 and went 3-5 in Conference USA in FBS. It is expected to be a shootout between potent passing games, with defenses that struggled in the secondary in 2019.

North Texas vs. Houston Baptist: Mean Green -27.5

North Texas vs. Houston Baptist over-under: 65.5

HB: QB Bailey Zappe threw for more than 250 yards in nine games in 2019.

NT: RB Tre Siggers ran for at least 75 yards in seven games last season.

Why Houston Baptist can cover

Hunt has been intrigued by the Huskies' passing game, which sees the return of quarterback Bailey Zappe, who threw for 3,811 yards and led the FCS in touchdown passes with 35. He also led the subdivision in completions (357) and attempts (560) and was second in yards. The defense will be led by all-conference linebacker Caleb Johnson, who had 104 tackles and six sacks last season. The unit produced 24 turnovers last season and had 35 sacks.

Receivers Ben Ratzlaff and Jerreth Sterns also return on offense, and they combined for almost 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019. Ratzlaff set a school record with 1,139 yards and was the big-play man, scoring on a 60-yard pass and averaging 13.1 yards per catch. Sterns was the possession option, leading FCS with 105 catches. The Huskies passing attack could be a handful for a Mean Green defense that ranked 81st in defense, allowing 410.9 yards per game.

Why North Texas can cover

Hunt has seen the Mean Green's passing game light it up, as well, although it performed below expectations last season. Still, the offense ranked second in C-USA and 27th in the nation in averaging 283.3 passing yards per game and scored 30.6 points (third in C-USA). Austin Aune and Jason Bean will be the co-starters this week, taking over for two-time C-USA Player of the Year Mason Fine. Both saw limited work last season, though Bean threw for three touchdowns.

The quarterbacks will have a strong receiver to help move the ball in 5-foot-9 senior Jaelon Darden. He had 76 receptions for 736 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Greg White (6-3) and Jyaire Shorter (6-2) are bigger targets, and they combined for 44 catches last season, with White scoring nine times. They could have a field day against an HBU defense that allowed 36.8 points and ranked 123rd in the nation last season in allowing 316.6 passing yards per game.

