The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) and the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) collide in a primetime matchup on Saturday night. These teams have gotten off to great starts this season. This will be the sixth matchup between these programs in the modern era. Ohio State is 5-0 against Notre Dame in those contests, logging a 21-10 victory over the Fighting Irish last season.

Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 3-point favorites in Ohio State vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under for total points is 55.5.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame spread: Buckeyes -3

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame over/under: 55.5 points

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame money line: Buckeyes -162, Fighting Irish +137

OSU: 10 of last 13 Ohio State games have gone Over the total

ND: 3-1 ATS this season

Why Ohio State can cover

Junior quarterback Kyle McCord continues to play well for the Buckeyes. McCord has a great touch on his deep passes with a lightning-quick release. McCord has thrown for 815 yards and six passing touchdowns. On Sept. 16 against Western Kentucky, he went 19 of 23 for 318 yards and three passing scores. This was his second consecutive game with three passing touchdowns.

Junior running back TreVeyon Henderson is the main option in the backfield. Henderson climbs to the second level with ease and has the quickness to break away. He currently has 30 carries for 191 yards and four touchdowns. The Virginia native is also averaging 6.4 yards per rush. In Week 3, Henderson had 88 rush yards and two scores. Senior running back Chip Trayanum changes the pace and adds power to the ground game. Trayanum is second on the team in carries (19) and rush yards (133). He's notched at least 50 rush yards in two of the last three games. See which team to pick here.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Senior quarterback Sam Hartman is leading the charge for Notre Dame. Hartman stays poised and has the arm talent to make throws at all three levels. The Wake Forest transfer is fifth in the nation in passing yards (1,061) and first in passing touchdowns (13). In his last outing, Hartman went 16 of 26 for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior receiver Chris Tyree is a dynamic playmaker. Tyree owns the ability to cut on a dime and evade defenders in the open field. The Virginia native leads the team in receiving yards (216) with eight catches and two touchdowns. In Week 4 against Central Michigan, Tyree reeled in two passes for 88 yards, including a 76-yard-touchdown catch. Sophomore tight end Holden Staes has been a reliable target in the red zone due to his size and soft hands. Staes logged 123 receiving yards and a team-high four touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

