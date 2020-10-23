The third-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish look to stay perfect on the year when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in a key ACC matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Irish (4-0) are coming off a 12-7 win over Louisville last Saturday. The Panthers (3-3), meanwhile, dropped a 31-19 decision at Miami last week without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle). Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 49-21-1, including a 27-11-1 edge in games played at Pittsburgh. The Fighting Irish are 10-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 42.5. Before making any Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. Pitt. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Pitt vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh spread: Notre Dame -10

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh over-under: 42.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh money line: Notre Dame -355, Pittsburgh +295

ND: Senior QB Ian Book has moved into a tie with Ron Powlus with 558 career pass completions, fourth-most in school history

PITT: Pitt is averaging 4.83 sacks per game to lead the ACC and rank second nationally

Why Notre Dame can cover

Quarterback Ian Book has been a dual threat on offense. He has completed 58 of 94 passes (61.7 percent) for 714 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 34 times for 126 yards (3.7 average) and five TDs. For his career, Book has completed 558 of 882 passes (63.3 percent) for 6,832 yards and 60 touchdowns with 18 interceptions and a 146.7 rating. He has also rushed 278 times for 1,159 yards (4.2) and 13 TDs.

Sophomore running back Kyren Williams leads Notre Dame in rushing, carrying 73 times for 486 yards (6.7 average) and four touchdowns. Last week against Louisville, Williams rushed 25 times for 127 yards. His best game was in a 42-26 win over Florida State on Oct. 10, when he rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries (9.7 average).

Why Pittsburgh can cover

The Panthers boast the nation's top defense against the run. Pittsburgh is surrendering just 61.5 yards per game on the ground this year. A big reason for that success is the play of senior defensive lineman Patrick Jones II, who has registered 25 tackles, including 11 solo, and a team-high seven sacks.

Senior defensive lineman Rashad Weaver is also having a big season. He has made 19 tackles, including 11 solo, and is second on the team in sacks with 4.5. He has also broken up two passes, forced two fumbles and recovered another. He missed all of last season due to injury, but in 2018 started all 14 games at defensive end and made 47 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh picks

