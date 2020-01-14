Odell Beckham Jr. appears to hand out cash to LSU players following national championship win

The 2019 college football season came to a close Monday with LSU defeating Clemson 42-25 to win its fourth national championship and capping off an undefeated season. Quarterback Joe Burrow continued to be the story, as the potential top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft threw five touchdown passes and rushed for another with a record-setting performance in the victory.

After the game, Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU standout Odell Beckham Jr. was seen on the field celebrating with his alma mater. In fact, a video surfaced of Beckham appearing to hand out cash to Tigers wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin.

OBJ handing out cash to LSU players pic.twitter.com/xKjyot8boh — 🥥 Bennie Jennings (@volblood) January 14, 2020

While many thought that the cash was real, an LSU athletic official told The Advocate's Brooks Kubena that the bills were fake.

This certainly doesn't come as a surprise as Beckham appeared to just be having fun with the LSU players. After all, it is against NCAA rules for athletes to accept money of any kind prior to turning pro. Beckham did send every LSU player a set of headphones before the national championship game, which is allowed.

It was awesome to see Beckham having some fun after LSU's first national title in more than a decade. This is a championship that any Bayou Bengal would be proud of considering how impressive the program was over the course of the season.