Ohio State defensive end Chase Young shines vs. Penn State in return from two-game suspension

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young returned from a two-game suspension on Saturday after the NCAA determined that he received extra benefits prior to last season's Rose Bowl. He made his presence felt in a big way for the second-ranked Buckeyes against No. 8 Penn State.

Young had a tackle for loss and a half-sack on consecutive plays midway through the first quarter after the Buckeyes put a touchdown on the board to take a 7-0 lead over the Nittany Lions. That half-sack tied Vernon Gholston's single-season school record of 14 set in 2007.

Take a look at the future first-round pick get off the ball and get to Sean Clifford.

He's back, folks!



Chase Young adds to his ridiculous sack total early on in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/9OGGgyN6wK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 23, 2019

Young entered the week with 13.5 sacks -- second in the nation behind Oregon State's Hamilcar Rashed Jr. He leads the nation in sacks per game at 1.69 after sitting out the previous two games, and will likely add to that total after getting off to a strong start in the biggest game of Week 13.