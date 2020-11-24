On the heels of landing Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 quarterback prospect for the 2022 recruiting class, Ohio State has added a top receiving threat for Ewers to target as five-star wide receiver Caleb Burton III announced on his Twitter account Monday that he was verbally committing to the Buckeyes.

The Del Valle (Texas) High School wideout is a five-star recruit and the top wideout for the 2022 class according to 247Sports. The 247Sports Composite rankings list Burton as the No. 4 player in Texas and the No. 15 overall player for the cycle.

Though early signing period for 2022 is still more than a year away, the addition of Burton and Ewers further solidifies Ohio State with the top recruiting class. Ewers was originally a Texas pledge, but decommitted in October only to flip to Ohio State on Nov. 19. Burton, at 6-feet and 165 pounds, gives the Buckeyes another blue-chip wide receiver from Texas, joining the likes of Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

In his scouting report of Burton, 247Sports' Gabe Brooks said:

Good frame potential for typical outside receiver prospect. Flashes impressive timing and high-pointing ability on contested throws. Meets the ball at the apex. Adjusts well with encouraging body control. Gets off the line quickly and on top of corners in a hurry. Shows impressive burst and acceleration. Dangerous in catch-and-run situations. Generally a good hands catcher. Good football pedigree. Adequate to above average on-field long speed but can get faster at the top end. Among the top prospects in Texas for the 2022 class. Possesses all-conference potential with long-term NFL Draft ceiling.

As a sophomore in 2019, Burton caught 51 passes for 882 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has missed this past season with a knee injury.