Ohio State's successful run this week with touted 2023 receiver prospects continued on Wednesday when the Buckeyes landed a commitment from Noah Rogers. Ranked as the No. 50 overall prospect in the class and the No. 9 receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite, Rogers gives Ohio State three of the top 10 receiver prospects in the class.

The Buckeyes also landed a commitment from five-star receiver Brandon Inniss on Tuesday after beginning the week with a commitment from five-star receiver Carnell Tate on Monday. Though Rogers is just a four-star prospect for now, he is another tremendous get for Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline.

Rogers is considered the top-ranked prospect from North Carolina in the 2023 class and picked Ohio State after visiting last weekend. The 6-foot-2 prospect also visited Clemson earlier this month and is scheduled to visit North Carolina this weekend, according to his 247Sports profile.

Ohio State's construction of a blockbuster wide receiver class is merely the continuation of a strong run at the position for the Buckeyes after receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were taken No. 10 and No. 11, respectively, in the 2022 NFL Draft. This season, Ohio State is expected to have perhaps the best receiver in the country on its roster in junior Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is projected at No. 10 in CBS Sports draft expert Ryan Wilson's latest 2023 mock.

Noah Rogers' scouting report

Rogers caught 70 passes for 1,432 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior last season for a Rolesville High School team that reached the 4A state semifinals in North Carolina. He's also run track during his high school career and projects as future second- or third-round draft pick, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn:

Verified size with verified sub 4.5 speed and plus length. Also competes in track. Productive big-play receiver averaged 20.5 yards and had 22 touchdowns on 70 catches. Smooth route runner. Gets off line and into routes well. Gets out of breaks and accelerates to gain separation. Adjusts well to off-target throws and shows excellent ball skills. His sure-handed and willing to make plays in traffic. Exhibits body control and makes acrobatic catches look easy. Knows how to use size to shield defensive back. High-points ball well and excels on 50-50 balls. Shows ability to pierce defense and make big play after catch. Demonstrates some elusiveness after the catch but is at best when securing catch and getting up field. Consistently gets behind defense despite facing very little press coverage. Knows how to sit in holes against zone. Willing blocker. Has strength throughout frame but will need to continue to develop strength. Fine-tuning route running and being a bit sharper into breaks will help. High level receiver at Top 10 college program. Early round NFL draft potential.

Ohio State's 2023 class

Landing Rogers puts Ohio State squarely on the heels of Notre Dame in the race for the nation's top 2023 recruiting class. He is the Buckeyes' 13th commitment of the cycle and 12th with at least a four-star prospect rating. In addition to the trio of receivers who have committed this week, Ohio State also has commitments from four-star receiver Bryson Rodgers and four-star tight end Ty Lockwood, who ranks as the No. 8 tight end in the class.