Ohio State's success on the recruiting trail continued on Tuesday when Brandon Inniss, a five-star wide receiver and the No. 18 overall player in the Class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes over USC. Inniss is the second five-star wide receiver to commit to coach Ryan Day's program in as many days. Carnell Tate, the No. 28 overall player in the current recruiting cycle, pledged to the Buckeyes on Monday.

"First off, I wanna thank God for putting me in the position I am today," Inniss wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for all of the sacrifices and talking to me at times I didn't know what to do next in life. I want to thank my mom and dad for being there every step of the way. I want to thank my little brother for beating me up when we were little. If I didn't have that, I wouldn't be the man I am today. I want to thank my sister for always being at my games even when she didn't want to. Next, I want to thank all of my coaches [that] I ever had in my life for pushing me to be the best player on the field, and even a better person off the field."

Inniss is a 6-foot, 190-pounder out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida. The star athlete had 341 receiving yards, 308 rushing yards and 604 passing yards as a junior in 2021. Andrew Ivins, southeast recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest Ohio State commit.

"Listed as a wide receiver and will likely get paid one day to catch passes, but could also be labeled as just a straight up alpha as he's someone that absolutely hates to lose and will do whatever it takes to win," Ivins wrote. "Has evolved as a wide receiver over the years and seems to be settling in as a game-changing inside receiver that can work all the different numbers of the route tree. Fires out of his stance with a purpose and can create separation with his quick feet, sharp cuts and head fakes. Sure-handed and likes to attack the football by snagging it out of the air. "

His commitment to the Buckeyes keeps them ranked No. 2 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, one spot behind Notre Dame. He is the 12th member of the class and is the fourth top 100 player that has announced intentions to play in Columbus, Ohio.

Day has established the Buckeyes as one of the top programs in the country for wide receivers. Current starts Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming and Marvin Harrison Jr. are set to be CJ Stroud's top targets in 2022. They have followed in the footsteps of former Buckeyes Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and K.J. Hill.

It's safe to say, at this point, the future of the Buckeyes wide receiving corps looks as dangerous as any in the country.