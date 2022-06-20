Ohio State has made a living recruiting and developing top-tier wide receivers, and the next touted pass-catcher will be on his way to Columbus very soon. Carnell Tate, a five-star wide receiver out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Monday over other offers from LSU, Notre Dame and Tennessee, among others.

"Ohio State always had a special place in my heart, since I was a kid," Tate told 247Sports. "But going through this process I didn't know if they were the best fit for me. As I went to each and every visit and talked to more coaches and went over more ball, I slowly realized that they were the spot for me. As a kid Ohio State was my dream school and it means a lot to go there and accomplish great things."

A 6-foot-2, 185-pounder who originally hails from Chicago, Tate is the third-ranked wide receiver in the recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. He will follow in the footsteps of multiple wide receiver studs -- current and former -- in Columbus. Junior Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who heads into the 2022 season as one of the top wide receivers in the country, was a five-star prospect in 2020. Fellow junior Julian Fleming (No. 3 overall in 2020) and sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 97 overall in 2021) will join Smith-Njigba in what should be one of the best wide receiver rooms in college football.

Coach Ryan Day and receivers coach Brian Hartline have also been integral part in developing former Buckeye receivers into draft-ready players. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and Jameson Williams committed to Ohio State before he transferred to Alabama and became a first-round pick as well. Day has vaulted Ohio State into serious consideration to be named "Wide Receiver U" in a day and age in which wide-open passing offenses dominate the college football landscape.

"Coach Hartline is what made Ohio State right for me," Tate said. "His development is very important to me. I know he would help develop me into a first-round pick and a great receiver."

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports praised Tate's ability to get open in his scouting report:

The type of wide receiver that always seems to be open. Creates plenty of separation at the line of scrimmage and is able to beat both zone and man coverage once underway. Superb body control and large 10-inch hands allow him to make extremely difficult catches look relatively easy. Competitive not only at the catch point, but also once the ball is in his hands as he will fight to pick up additional yardage. Owns a rather slender build now, but should eventually carry 195 pounds or more. Has experience working both inside and outside. Shifty enough in the open field to be featured as a return man, as well. Started prep career off in Chicago before transferring into IMG Academy.

Tate is the 11th player to commit to the Buckeyes during the current recruiting cycle. His pledge vaults them from No. 8 to No. 2 in the current 247Sports team recruiting rankings, behind only Notre Dame.