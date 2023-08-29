Kyle McCord will start at quarterback for Ohio State in its season opener against Indiana, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday. Though McCord will take the field to start the game in Week 1, Day also announced that Devin Brown will also see playing against the Hoosiers. Of the two options, McCord brings experience to the table. He spent the last two seasons as a backup to former Buckeyes star C.J. Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

McCord did not see much playing time last season with Stroud staying healthy throughout the year, but he did log a start against Akron in 2021 as a freshman. With Stroud unavailable for the in-state matchup due to injury, McCord flashed plenty of promise by completing 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

Stroud was able to come back from injury a week later and McCord was relegated to mop-up duty for the rest of the year. He attempted just 20 passes in 2022, though he did throw for 115 yards and one touchdown in an early season blowout win against Toledo.

McCord signed with the Buckeyes in 2021 out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was the No. 49 player nationally, the No. 8 quarterback in his class and graded out as a five star in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

CBS Sports will update this story shortly with takeaways.