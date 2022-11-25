College football games do not get much bigger than this weekend's edition of The Game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. The stakes are as high as ever with the Buckeyes and Wolverines battling for not only a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game but the College Football Playoff field as well.

It's probably safe to assume that Ohio State hasn't forgotten about what happened last season. The Buckeyes got pushed around by a more physical Wolverines team and allowed 297 yards rushing. This season, Ohio State's defense has been much more stout thanks to first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. On the other side of the ball, quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender C.J. Stroud will get a major test against Michigan's second-ranked scoring defense.

Michigan is aiming to win two consecutive games against Ohio State for the first time since 2000, but the team is coming off an underwhelming win over Illinois last weekend where the Wolverines offense sputtered for just 376 yards and 19 points. That probably won't cut it against a high-powered Ohio State attack, even if Michigan's defense does step up again.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Three players to watch

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State QB: Stroud remains one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners heading into the final week of the regular season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes for 2,991 yards, 35 touchdowns and four interceptions. Stroud has had a couple underwhelming performances, at least by his high standards, but he can cement himself as the clear Heisman favorite with a big performance in a win against Michigan. Stroud threw for 394 yards and two scores against the Wolverines last year, but that was overshadowed by the end result.

Blake Corum, Michigan RB: Uncertainty surrounds the star Michigan running back after he exited last week's win over Illinois with a knee injury. He has been nothing short of brilliant for Michigan, carrying the ball 245 times for 1,457 yards and a whopping 18 touchdowns this season. In 2021's clash with Ohio State, Corum toted the ball six times for 87 yards. So, needless to say, Corum's status for this game is one of the top storylines to watch.

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State LB: Eichenberg had a front-row seat to watch as Michigan ran all over Ohio State last fall. Since then, Eichenberg has been busy taking his game to the next level throughout the 2022 season. His 105 total tackles lead the Buckeyes by a wide margin, as do his 12.5 tackles for loss. Eichenberg has thrived under the direction of Knowles, and he must bring his best game this weekend if the Buckeyes are going to slow down a potent Michigan rushing attack.

Ohio State vs, Michigan prediction

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

This might be the most highly anticipated game of the 2022 season, and the Vegas oddsmakers have made the Buckeyes a 7.5-point favorite at home. In many ways, this is a matchup of an unstoppable force and an immovable object. For instance, Ohio State's passing game is No. 1 in the Big Ten, while Michigan's pass defense ranks No. 1 in the conference. If both sides play their best, this game will come down to the wire, which is why I'm taking the underdog Wolverines to cover. Prediction: Michigan +7.5

