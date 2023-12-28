The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) attempt to bounce back from their only loss of the season but may be without two of their top offensive weapons when they face the ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers (10-2) in the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday. Ohio State, which won its first 11 games of the year before dropping a 30-24 decision at Michigan on Nov. 25, definitely won't have Kyle McCord as the quarterback entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Meanwhile, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is with the team but has not participated in practices, fueling speculation that he will sit out the game to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Missouri ended its regular season with a three-game winning streak that included a 48-14 triumph at Arkansas in its finale.

Kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Missouri odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.

Ohio State vs. Missouri spread: Buckeyes -3.5

Ohio State vs. Missouri over/under: 49 points



Ohio State vs. Missouri money line: Buckeyes -178, Tigers +148

OSU: The Buckeyes are 2-9-1 against the spread in their last 12 games as favorites versus AP-ranked opponents

MIZZ: The Tigers are 5-0 ATS in their last five contests away from home

Why Ohio State can cover

Without McCord, the Buckeyes will be relying on sophomore quarterback Devin Brown to run the offense. Brown has completed 12 of 22 attempts for 197 yards with two touchdowns and an interception this season. However, he hasn't made an appearance since rushing twice in Ohio State's 20-12 triumph over Penn State on Oct. 21 and last attempted a pass in the team's 41-7 win at Purdue a week earlier.

If Harrison skips the contest, Brown's top targets will be senior tight end Cade Stover and junior wideout Emeka Egbuka. Stover has set career highs this season with 41 receptions and 576 receiving yards while hauling in five touchdown passes. Egbuka, who has missed three games this year, has made 35 catches for 452 yards and four TDs. See which team to pick here.

Why Missouri can cover

Unlike their opponent, the Tigers figure to have all of their top offensive players on the field on Friday. Junior quarterback Brady Cook has thrown for 3,189 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2023 while also running for 253 yards and eight scores. He has recorded at least one scoring pass in 16 consecutive contests dating back to last season and produced two or more TDs in all but one of Missouri's 12 games this year.

Sophomore wideout Luther Burden III has been Cook's favorite target as he has hauled in 83 passes for 1,197 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Missouri has a ground attack that is spearheaded by Cody Schrader, who is fourth in the nation with 1,489 rushing yards and has run for 13 scores. The senior running back has posted five straight 100-yard performances and needs 116 yards to break the single-season school record set in 2021 by Tyler Badie. See which team to pick here.

