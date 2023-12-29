The seventh-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) will be without their No. 1 quarterback and their top receiver when they meet the No. 9 Missouri Tigers on Friday in the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic. Buckeyes signal-caller Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal shortly after the team's first loss of the season, a 30-24 setback at Michigan on Nov. 25, and wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. has opted out as he prepares for the NFL Draft. Ohio State won both of its previous appearances in the Cotton Bowl, while Missouri is 2-1 in the contest.

Ohio State vs. Missouri spread: Buckeyes -4.5

Ohio State vs. Missouri over/under: 49 points



Ohio State vs. Missouri money line: Buckeyes -202, Tigers +167

OSU: The Buckeyes are 2-9-1 against the spread in their last 12 games as favorites versus AP-ranked opponents

MIZZ: The Tigers are 5-0 ATS in their last five contests away from home

Why Ohio State can cover

While the Buckeyes' aerial attack figures to be significantly compromised without McCord and Harrison, their ground game will be intact. TreVeyon Henderson put the rumors that he also would sit out to rest on Wednesday, announcing he indeed will be in Ohio State's backfield on Friday. The junior running back, who has yet to decide whether he'll return for his senior year in 2024 or enter the NFL Draft, has rushed for 854 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

After being kept out of the end zone by Indiana in his 2023 debut, Henderson ran for at least one TD in each of his next nine contests, scoring twice on three occasions. He has reached triple digits in yardage in four of his last six outings, racking up a season-high 162 yards at Wisconsin on Oct. 28. The Buckeyes are hoping the combination of Henderson and their defense, which ranks third in the nation (259.9 yards allowed) takes the weight off the shoulders of sophomore quarterback Devin Brown, who has attempted only 22 passes in five appearances this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Missouri can cover

Unlike their opponent, the Tigers figure to have all of their top offensive players on the field on Friday. Junior quarterback Brady Cook has thrown for 3,189 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2023 while also running for 253 yards and eight scores. He has recorded at least one scoring pass in 16 consecutive contests dating back to last season and produced two or more TDs in all but one of Missouri's 12 games this year.

Sophomore wideout Luther Burden III has been Cook's favorite target as he has hauled in 83 passes for 1,197 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Missouri has a ground attack that is spearheaded by Cody Schrader, who is fourth in the nation with 1,489 rushing yards and has run for 13 scores. The senior running back has posted five straight 100-yard performances and needs 116 yards to break the single-season school record set in 2021 by Tyler Badie. See which team to pick here.

