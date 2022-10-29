A Big Ten battle features the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) squaring off against the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes march into this game on a seven-game win streak. Last week, they steamrolled Iowa 54-10. Penn State got back to its winning ways in Week 7, dominating Minnesota 45-17.

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium in University Park is set for noon ET. The Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Penn State odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 60.5. Before making any Penn State vs. Ohio State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Ohio State vs. Penn State spread: Buckeyes -15.5

Ohio State vs. Penn State over/under: 60.5 points

Ohio State vs. Penn State money line: Buckeyes -600, Nittany Lions +430

OSU: Buckeyes are 10-1-1 ATS in their last 12 games in October

PSU: Underdog is 5-1 ATS in their last six meetings

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes love to run the ball and dominate the time of possession. They rank third in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (204.9). Sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson has been carrying the ground attack over the past few weeks. Henderson has great vision, burst and speed to evade defenders. He has 80 carries for 474 yards and four touchdowns. On Oct. 8, he logged 19 carries for 118 yards and one score.

Junior running back Miyan Williams returned to the field after missing the last two games. Williams is a power runner who stays low to the ground. The Ohio native can barrel his way through many tackles. Williams is leading the team in rushing yards (516) and rushing touchdowns (9). On Oct. 1, he amassed 189 rushing yards and a whopping five scores.

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State trots out an offense that has been able to consistently move the ball. This unit is fourth in the conference in scoring (33.4), fifth in rushing (178.4) and seventh in passing (245.1). Senior quarterback Sean Clifford leads the Nittany Lions offense. Clifford is a natural athlete who plays with confidence. He understands the scheme very well and knows where to go with the football. He's tossed 1,445 yards with 13 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Freshman running back Nicholas Singleton is the workhorse in the backfield. Singleton has superb vision and contact balance. It's tough for defenders to bring him down and he has the speed to run away from defenders. The Pennsylvania native has 82 carries for 561 yards and seven scores thus far. He's eighth in the conference with 80.1 rushing yards per game.

