Oklahoma's 2022 recruiting class picked up yet another four-star addition on Wednesday, when touted offensive tackle prospect Jake Taylor announced his commitment to the Sooners live on CBS Sports HQ. Taylor, ranked the No. 17 offensive tackle in the class by 247Sports, chose Oklahoma over Alabama and Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-6 prospect from Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman is Oklahoma's seventh four-star commitment of the 2022 class and 13th commitment overall, bolstering an OU class that is the highest-rated in the Big 12, according to the 247Sports Team Rankings. Taylor is third offensive line commitment in the class and the second tackle, joining fellow four-star Jacob Sexton at the position in OU's class. Taylor said the Sooners were his first-ever recruiting phone call.
"In my head, I kind of knew I was going there from the beginning," Taylor said. "It got close there during the official visit time period. But I think I made the right choice, especially with the comfortability and all these aspects put together."
BOOMER!!!! @OU_Football picks up a HUGE commitment from 4⭐️ OT @JakeTaylor_79 🔥🔥— 247Sports (@247Sports) July 7, 2021
The golden hat to boot! 🔥 @OU247 pic.twitter.com/xTJjxSTpr0
Taylor is considered a potential future late-round draft pick by 247Sports Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo. In a scouting report written last summer, Angulo compared Taylor to former Broncos and Ravens offensive lineman Jake Rodgers. Below is the full scouting report from Angulo:
Long, projectable frame with room to add muscle mass. Physical upside and promising body composition. Polished technique and shows understanding of leverage. Does well to burst out of his stance with a strong punch. Extends his arms through contact to keep defenders at a distance. Active and tireless blocker in run game. Shows ability to seal blocks on the edge and has athleticism to consistently reach second level. In pass protection, displays the agility to get wide and cut off speed rushers. Although flexible and able to bend, Taylor could continue to work on readying for counter moves and moving laterally. Tremendous potential as a multi-year Power Five starter and projects as a late-round NFL Draft selection.