Oklahoma's 2022 recruiting class picked up yet another four-star addition on Wednesday, when touted offensive tackle prospect Jake Taylor announced his commitment to the Sooners live on CBS Sports HQ. Taylor, ranked the No. 17 offensive tackle in the class by 247Sports, chose Oklahoma over Alabama and Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-6 prospect from Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman is Oklahoma's seventh four-star commitment of the 2022 class and 13th commitment overall, bolstering an OU class that is the highest-rated in the Big 12, according to the 247Sports Team Rankings. Taylor is third offensive line commitment in the class and the second tackle, joining fellow four-star Jacob Sexton at the position in OU's class. Taylor said the Sooners were his first-ever recruiting phone call.

"In my head, I kind of knew I was going there from the beginning," Taylor said. "It got close there during the official visit time period. But I think I made the right choice, especially with the comfortability and all these aspects put together."

Taylor is considered a potential future late-round draft pick by 247Sports Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo. In a scouting report written last summer, Angulo compared Taylor to former Broncos and Ravens offensive lineman Jake Rodgers. Below is the full scouting report from Angulo: