Oklahoma State and Stillwater Police are investigating why a dead longhorn was placed outside an off-campus fraternity house. The incident was reported on the eve of Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game between No. 18 Oklahoma State and No. 7 Texas.

"OSU is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house," Oklahoma State said in a statement. "The Stillwater PD is investigating the incident, and the university's Office of Student Support and Conduct has initiated an investigation. Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation."

Graphic social media images showed authorities documenting and preparing to remove the dead cow from the lawn of the FarmHouse Fraternity house near Oklahoma State's campus. Police told KFOR News in Oklahoma City that it is not clear where the cow came from, though it was believed to have been slaughtered within 24 hours of its discovery on the lawn.

While the intent is not immediately clear, the phrase "F*** FH" -- FH meaning FarmHouse -- was written across the carcass.

Saturday will be the final meeting between Oklahoma State and Texas for the foreseeable future as the Longhorns, along with rival Oklahoma, leave for the SEC in 2024. The Cowboys and Longhorns have met annually since the Big 12's formation in 1996, although they did not meet this regular season after the conference expanded to 14 teams.