Oklahoma State star WR Tylan Wallace out for remainder of 2019 season with torn ACL
Wallace leads the Big 12 with 903 receiving yards in 2019
Oklahoma State junior wide receiver Tylan Wallace is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL this week in practice, coach Mike Gundy confirmed to ESPN's Olivia Harlan Dekker on Saturday. Gundy said Wallace suffered the "non-contact knee injury" this week. According to a previous report from The Oklahoman, the injury occurred during Wednesday night's practice and Wallace underwent an MRI on Thursday.
Wallace leads the Big 12 with 903 receiving yards and has eight touchdown catches on the season. He has been an integral part of the Cowboys offense as it has transitioned to freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders. He is second in the nation in catches of 20 or more yards with 15 and is averaging 25.17 yards per reception on third down.
Wallace emerged as a star last season for coach Mike Gundy's Cowboys. He caught 86 passes for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns and was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top receiver. The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Fort Worth, Texas, also added a rushing touchdown during his sophomore campaign.
Wallace is eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft, and will likely be a high draft pick. He's ranked No. 60 overall and is 10th-ranked draft eligible receiver, according to the most recent CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings.
The Cowboys (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) will host TCU (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in a critical conference matchup.
