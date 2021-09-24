The Oklahoma State Cowboys and No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats start off their Big 12 conference schedules in a 7 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is undefeated early on after three narrow victories to start 2021. Kansas State is off to a strong start in 2021 as well, and rolls into Stillwater as a confident team after taking down Nevada last week, 38-17. Saturday will be K-State's first road game of the season, and two of the Cowboys wins so far have come at home.

The Cowboys have shifted to a run-first philosophy this season and Spencer Sanders is back taking snaps at quarterback over the last two games. Kansas State has been bouncing between quarterback options, but has been strong enough defensively to let that lead the way. The Cowboys are favored by six points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 45. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football odds for Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State:

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State spread: Oklahoma State -6

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State over-under: 45 points

Oklahoma State: 7-3 overall and 6-4 against the spread in last 10 Big 12 home games

Kansas State: 3-7 overall 6-4 ATS in last 10 games as a road underdog

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off the Boise State Broncos 21-20. The offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. Oklahoma State's RB Jaylen Warren was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 218 yards on 32 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

After sitting out the first game of the season, Sanders has been manning the offense at quarterback, but hasn't moved the needle much. He's completed just under 54-percent of his passes and has just two touchdowns and one interception. The Cowboys' defense has been much tougher than it has been in recent seasons, and has kept opponents to 97 yards on the ground per game.

What you need to know about Kansas State

K-State made easy work of the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday and carried off a 38-17 win. K-State QB Will Howard passed for one TD and 123 yards on 10 attempts in addition to rushing for two other scores. Near the top of the highlight reel was Howard's 68-yard TD bomb to tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe in the first quarter.

Sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn has paced the offense all year, and already has 371 yards in three games. Vaughn is a top-10 running back nationally, and is tied three with three other players for the second-most plays of at least 10 yards from scrimmage. One team's offensive or defensive line needs to up its game, as the units on both sides of the ball for each program are among the top groups in college football.

