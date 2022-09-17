The Oklahoma Sooners and Nebraska Cornhuskers renew one of college football's most storied rivalries on Saturday when the two teams collide at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The Sooners (2-0), who are ranked No. 6 in the country, and the Cornhuskers (1-2) are meeting for the 88th time. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 46-38-3. They played 70 straight seasons (1928-'97) and were members of the Big 12 until the Huskers left for the Big Ten after the 2010 season. Saturday's game will be the first for Nebraska since Scott Frost was fired as coach after last week's loss to Georgia Southern. Mickey Joseph is serving as the interim head coach.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska spread: Sooners -11

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska over/under: 65.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska money line: Sooners -420, Cornhuskers +320

OU: Marvin Mims Jr. leads the Big 12 in all-purpose yards per game (150.5).

NEB: Anthony Grant ranks third in the country in rushing yards per game (142.7).

Why Oklahoma can cover

The defense has been solid through two games. With the defensive-minded Brent Venables in charge of the program, Oklahoma is allowing just 8.0 points per game, which ranks 10th in the country. The Sooners have allowed only one touchdown, marking the first time since 2013 they have permitted only one touchdown over any two-game span.

In addition, Oklahoma has excelled in taking care of the ball and forcing turnovers so far this season. The Sooners are one of 12 teams (and one of just five in the Power Five conferences) that hasn't committed a turnover this season. The team's +4 turnover margin is tied for eighth in the country.

Why Nebraska can cover

Grant has been red-hot to start the season. A junior college transfer from New Mexico Military Institute who started his career at Florida State, Grant ranks third in the country in rushing yards per game (142.7). He is the first Nebraska running back to top 100 yards in each of his first three games since Bobby Reynolds in 1950.

In addition, the Cornhuskers face an Oklahoma offense that isn't on the field much. The Sooners rank second-to-last in the country in time of possession (22 minutes, 34 seconds per game). That bodes well for a Nebraska team that had the time of possession edge (31:56) against Georgia Southern.

