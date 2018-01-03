Oklahoma's Orlando Brown, one of the nation's top OL, declares for the NFL Draft

Brown's considered one of the best prospects in the 2018 class

One of the biggest keys to Oklahoma's offensive success in 2017 won't be back for 2018. Starting left tackle Orlando Brown announced on Twitter Wednesday that he's leaving a year of eligibility on the table so he can go pancake guys on the next level.

This move doesn't come as much of a surprise. Brown is one of the best offensive tackles in this draft class, and there's a real possibility he's a top 10 pick, if not top five. He's a mountain of a man who checks in at six-foot-eight and 345 pounds. He's also an athletic freak that has all the makings of what NFL teams will consider to be a possible "franchise tackle." Something extremely valuable for teams looking to protect those precious commodities known as "franchise quarterbacks."

Brown was a unanimous first-team All-America selection this season, as well as a finalist for the Outland Trophy. He started every game for Oklahoma over the last three seasons.

