Ole Miss vs. Memphis odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 49-29 run

After finishing last season on losing streaks, both the Memphis Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels look to turn around their fortunes as they kick off the 2019 college football season. Memphis, which finished tied for first in the American Athletic Conference West at 5-3 and 8-6 overall, lost its final two games of the year, while Mississippi, which finished sixth in the SEC West at 1-7 and 5-7 overall, lost five in a row to close out its season. Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at noon ET from the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. The Tigers were 6-1 in home games in 2018, while the Rebels were 1-3 on the road. Memphis is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Memphis odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 65.

The model has taken into account the return of redshirt junior quarterback Brady White for Memphis. The graduate transfer from Arizona State was immediately eligible in 2018 and stepped in to pass for 3,296 yards with 26 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He had a QB rating of 150.7, directing one of the most prolific offenses in school history with 7,324 total yards.

Two of Memphis' top pass catchers also return in junior wide receiver Damonte Coxie (6-3, 197) and senior tight end Joey Magnifico (6-4, 240). Coxie led the team in receiving, catching 72 passes for 1,174 yards (16.3 average) and seven touchdowns. For his career, Coxie has 93 receptions for 1,497 yards (16.1 average) and 10 TDs. He was one of 38 FBS receivers to have 1,000 or more receiving yards in 2018.

But just because the Tigers' offense is among the nation's elite does not guarantee they will cover the Memphis vs. Ole Miss spread on Saturday.

That's because senior running back Scottie Phillips returns as the Rebels' top back. Phillips appeared in 11 games last season, making 10 starts, and rushed 153 times for 928 yards. He ranked fifth in the SEC in total touchdowns (14) and third in rushing scores (12), recording at least one rushing touchdown in seven of the 11 games he played in. He was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week in his Ole Miss debut against Texas Tech after rushing for 204 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries.

Ole Miss redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral has a big arm and athleticism. He appeared in four games in 2018 as a true freshman before being redshirted. He completed 16-of-22 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns with a QB rating of 184.9.

