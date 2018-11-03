Ole Miss vs. South Carolina: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels (home) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (away)

Current records: Ole Miss 5-3-1; South Carolina 4-3-1

What to Know

Ole Miss have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they will take on South Carolina at 12:00 p.m. Ole Miss are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

The match between Ole Miss and Auburn two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with Ole Miss falling 16-31, it was darn close. Jordan Ta'amu and A.J. Brown were two go-getters for Ole Miss despite the loss. The former accumulated 324 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on 19 carries, while the latter caught 10passes for 155 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Saturday South Carolina sidestepped Tennessee for a 27-24 win.

South Carolina's victory lifted them to 4-3-1 while Ole Miss's defeat dropped them down to 5-3-1. Last week South Carolina relied heavily on Rico Dowdle, who rushed for 140 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries. It will be up to Ole Miss's to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.25

Prediction

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

This season, Ole Miss are 2-5-0 against the spread. As for South Carolina, they are 3-3-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 1 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.