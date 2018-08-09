Oregon, Boise State announce three-game series after meeting in Las Vegas Bowl in 2017
Boise State is 3-0 all-time against Oregon
Boise State boasts an unblemished 3-0 all-time record against Oregon, and there will be more chances for the Broncos stay unbeaten against the Pac-12 power in the future.
The two schools announced Thursday that they've agreed to a three-game series from 2024-26. Oregon will host the Broncos on Sept. 14, 2024, and Sept. 5, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, while Boise State will host the Ducks at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, on Sept. 13, 2025.
Oregon and Boise State will match $300,000 for the first two games, and the Broncos will take home $600,000 for the third meeting in 2026.
The two programs met in last season's Las Vegas Bowl, when Boise State topped the Ducks 38-28. The previous two meetings were part of home-and-home in 2008 and 2009, which featured the infamous LeGarrette Blount punch of a Boise State player after the Broncos win.
Oregon opens the 2018 season at home against Bowling Green on Sept.1. Boise State kicks things off with a road trip to play Troy on Sept. 1.
