Oregon picked up a huge commitment on Saturday when four-star offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy gave his pledge to the Ducks over Arkansas, Kentucky and others during a live announcement on 247Sports' YouTube channel. The addition of McRoy has Oregon moving up into the top 10 of the 2024 class rankings, landing at No. 8 with the four-star offensive tackle in the fold.

McRoy ranks as the No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 59 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He spread his June out across his top suitors with official visits to Ole Miss (June 2), Arkansas (June 9), Kentucky (June 16) and Oregon (June 23) during the open recruiting window. Ultimately it was that last visit, which followed another stop-in back in the spring, that allowed Oregon to seal the deal with the blue-chip offensive lineman.

"They've got a young coaching staff," McRoy told 247Sports. "New facilities, you get top of the line everything. I feel like if you get top of the line everything you're in the best position to succeed."

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has experience recruiting the Southeast from his time as a Georgia assistant, but so does Ducks running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who hails from Alabama and used the common ties to make a connection with McRoy, the No. 6 prospect coming out of Alabama in the 2024 cycle.

"I want to thank Coach Locklyn, he took a chance on me," McRoy said. "He's from Alabama. When we started talking we had a connection from the start. We're both Bama boys."