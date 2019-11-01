Oregon State vs. Arizona odds, spread: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from advanced model

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Oregon State Beavers and the Arizona Wildcats at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Arizona is 4-4 overall and 3-1 at home, while Oregon State is 3-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. The teams have performed very differently against the spread this season: Oregon State is 4-2-1, while Arizona is 2-5-1. The Beavers are a surprising 2-2 in the Pac-12 while Arizona is off to a 2-3 start in the conference. The Wildcats are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Oregon State odds, while the over-under is set at 72. Before entering any Oregon State vs. Arizona picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Arizona vs. Oregon State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Wildcats came up short against Stanford last week, falling 41-31. A silver lining for Arizona was the play of QB Khalil Tate, who picked up 103 yards on the ground on nine carries and accumulated 205 passing yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Tate's 57-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter. Having Tate healthy enough to run plus J.J. Taylor's improving health (160 yards from scrimmage last week) give the Arizona offense a dynamic it had been lacking when the two were battling through injuries.

Meanwhile, the Beavers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with California two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 21-17 win. RB Artavis Pierce was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Beavers, as he picked up 80 yards on the ground on 23 carries and snatched one receiving touchdown. Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton continues to do an excellent job of protecting the football, with 16 touchdowns and just one interception on the season.

So who wins Arizona vs. Oregon State? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.