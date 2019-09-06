Penn St. vs. Buffalo: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Penn State vs. Buffalo football game
Who's Playing
No. 15 Penn St. (home) vs. Buffalo (away)
Current Records: Penn St. 1-0-0; Buffalo 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Penn St. 9-4-0; Buffalo 10-4-0;
What to Know
Penn State has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Buffalo at Beaver Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Last week, Penn State turned the game against Idaho into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 590 yards to 95. The Nittany Lions took their matchup with ease, bagging a 79-7 victory over Idaho. QB Sean Clifford did work as he accumulated 280 passing yards and picked up 57 yards on the ground on 7 carries.
Meanwhile, Buffalo took care of business in their home opener. They were the clear victor by a 38-10 margin over Robert Morris.
Penn State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 30.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last Saturday, where they covered a 44-point spread.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Penn State was 15th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 34. The Bulls have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 12th in the nation in overall touchdowns, closing the season with 64 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 30.5 point favorite against the Bulls.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nittany Lions as a 27 point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Penn St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 12, 2015 - Penn St. 27 vs. Buffalo 14
