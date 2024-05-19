Another day, another home run for Rafael Devers. The Boston Red Sox third baseman slugged his ninth homer of the season during Sunday afternoon's game against the St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker), making this his fifth straight game with a home run. Five straight games with a homer ties the Red Sox franchise record.

Here is Devers' home run Sunday:

Six other Red Sox players have gone deep in five straight games: Jimmie Foxx (1940), Ted Williams (1957), Dick Stuart (1963), George Scott (1977), Jose Canseco (1995), and Bobby Dalbec (2020). Devers is the second player to hit a home run in five straight games this season, joining Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch. Busch tied the Cubs' franchise record.

The all-time record is eight straight games with a home run by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987), and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993). You needn't look back far for the last time a player came close to to matching that record -- Mike Trout went deep in seven straight games in Sept. 2022.

Devers, 27, took a .284/.381/.537 batting line into Sunday's game. He dealt with a shoulder issue earlier this season but has quietly been excellent, ranking in the top 10 of the American League in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS.

The Red Sox entered play Sunday with a 22-24 record.