Penn St. vs. Wisconsin: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions (home) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (away)

Current records: Penn St. 6-3; Wisconsin 6-3

What to Know

On Saturday Penn St. will take on Wisconsin at 1:00 p.m. Penn St. have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Penn St. was averaging 41 points per game entering their matchup last-week game, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Michigan. Penn St. took a serious blow against Michigan, falling 42-7. Penn St. was down by 28-0 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

As for Wisconsin, stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Northwestern, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Wisconsin came out on top against Rutgers by a score of 31-17.

Wisconsin's win lifted them to 6-3 while Penn St.'s loss dropped them down to 6-3. Giving up four turnovers, Penn St. had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Wisconsin exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Nittany Lions are a big 9 point favorite against the Badgers.

This season, Penn St. is 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Wisconsin, they are 2-7-0 against the spread

Series History

Penn St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.