No. 7 Penn State welcomes Delaware from the Football Championship Subdivision to Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The Nittany Lions look to build off a win over West Virginia in Week 1 that came in front of a crowd 110,000 strong. Delaware checks in at No. 21 in the CBS Sports FCS Power Rankings and will play a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent for the first time this season.

The Nittany Lions opened the season by beating West Virginia handily 38-15. Penn State star quarterback Drew Allar made his first start after serving as the backup to long-time starter Sean Clifford last fall. Allar looked sharp in front of the home crowd and completed 21 of 29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Allar's top target, WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, finished with four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Penn State pulled its starters in the second half.

Delaware beat Stony Brook 37-13 to open up the 2023 season and looks to build off an 8-5 effort in 2022. In the win over Stony Brook, Delaware quarterback Ryan O'Connor threw for 346 yards and a touchdown, and running back Marcus Yarns rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Penn State will be the highest-ranked opponent Delaware has faced. This will be the first matchup between the two programs.

How to watch Penn State vs. Delaware live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Live stream: Peacock

Penn State vs. Delaware: Need to know

Allar's second act: Allar looked sharp in his first start and showed why he was ranked as the No. 3 overall recruit in the 247Sports 2022 recruiting rankings. He completed 11 of his first 12 passes, and on Penn State's fourth offensive play against the Mountaineers, hooked up with Lambert-Smith for a 72-yard touchdown. Allar looked comfortable against West Virginia, and this game will be another building block. It's possible Allar doesn't play much in the second half if Penn State handles business early.

The Penn State defense can be better: The Penn State offense was in mid-season form against West Virginia, and most of the starters were rested late in the game after building a 24-point lead midway though the fourth quarter. The defense didn't look as stout, however, and there could be concerns about that unit when it faces a better offense down the line. Look for Penn State star edge rusher Chop Robinson to get more involved after having a quiet night against the 'Eers.

Big test for Delaware: Delaware hasn't faced an FBS opponent like Penn State in its history. The Nittany Lions will provide a valuable test for one of the top teams in the FCS looking to make the playoffs for the fourth time in six seasons. The Blue Hens had had 559 yards of total offense, and the defense forced three turnovers and recorded seven tackles for loss in their Week 1 win. Regardless, Penn State should still be considered a heavy favorite.