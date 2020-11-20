Who's Playing

Iowa @ Penn State

Current Records: Iowa 2-2; Penn State 0-4

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

The Nittany Lions came up short against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week, falling 30-23. Penn State gained 203 more yards than Nebraska, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage. No one had a standout game offensively for Penn State, but they got scores from RB Devyn Ford and RB Keyvone Lee.

Special teams collected 11 points for Penn State. K Jake Pinegar delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, everything went Iowa's way against the Minnesota Golden Gophers last Friday as they made off with a 35-7 win. The oddsmakers were on the Hawkeyes' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Iowa's RB Tyler Goodson was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for two TDs and 142 yards on 20 carries.

Iowa's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Minnesota's offensive line to sack QB Tanner Morgan four times total. Leading the way was DL Zach VanValkenburg and his three sacks. VanValkenburg now has 3.5 sacks this season.

Iowa's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Penn State's loss dropped them down to 0-4. We'll find out if Iowa can add another positive mark to their record or if Penn State can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Iowa's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Iowa in the last six years.