Who's Playing

No. 14 Louisville Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Louisville 6-0, Pittsburgh 1-4

How To Watch

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: The CW

The CW Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to square off in an ACC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on October 14th at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh is crawling into this match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Louisville will bounce in with seven consecutive wins dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Louisville's game was all tied up 7-7 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against Notre Dame by a score of 33-20.

Jawhar Jordan got back to being his usual excellent self, as he rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns. While his performance might not make the highlight reel, Brock Travelstead loomed large in the final result, having booted in four field goals and three extra points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Pittsburgh two Saturdays ago, but the final result did not. They took a hard 38-21 fall against Virginia Tech. That's two games in a row now that Pittsburgh has lost by exactly 17 points.

Despite their loss, Pittsburgh saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. C'Bo Flemister, who gained 98 total yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all. Flemister's biggest highlight was a 61-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Louisville's victory was their sixth straight at home, which bumped their overall record up to 6-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 36.3 points per game. Pittsburgh has fallen quite a ways from their 8-4 record last season and are now at 1-4.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Louisville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points.

Louisville steamrolled past Pittsburgh in their previous meeting back in October of 2022 by a score of 24-10. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Pittsburgh's Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for Louisville to walk away with another win? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Louisville is a big 7.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Louisville.