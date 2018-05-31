Report: FSU player accused of dating violence off team, 'not in good standing' with university

Florida State offensive tackle Josh Ball, a starter in nine games last season as a redshirt freshman, has been removed from the team's official website and is reportedly not in good standing with the school.

Per Matt Baker, of the Tampa Bay Times, another FSU student accused Ball of dating violence in a complaint to the school's Title IX office. Students in violation of the conduct code face suspension or expulsion, but the school can only confirm that Ball is "not in good standing" because of student privacy laws.

The depth of Florida State's offensive line was tested in 2017, which is why Ball, a 6-foot-8, 334-pound former four-star prospect from Virginia, ended up as the team's starting left tackle so early in his career. This saga from a former relationship has included a gag order for both parties and other contact restrictions, and has been ongoing since the fall.