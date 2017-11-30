Report: Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett had surgery on knee, will play Saturday

One of the most bizarre injuries to impact the college football season has taken another turn.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, who injured his knee after allegedly being run into by a photographer prior to Saturday's 31-20 win over Michigan, underwent surgery on Sunday to remove a piece of a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Despite the surgery, the report -- citing several insiders -- states that Barrett is expected to play in Saturday night's Big Ten Championship Game vs. No. 4 Wisconsin. The redshirt senior signal-caller for the Buckeyes completed three of his eight passes for 30 yards and a touchdown, and added 67 rushing yards and another score in the win over the Wolverines.

Barrett has thrown for 2,728 yards and 33 touchdowns this year, and has added 672 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He was named the Big Ten's quarterback of the year for the third time on Thursday. He previously won the award in 2014 and 2016.

Dwayne Haskins came in for Barrett when the pain was too much. The freshman completed 6-of-7 passes for 94 yards and added 24 rushing yards.

No. 8 Ohio State and No. 4 Wisconsin will play in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.