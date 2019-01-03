Report: Three-time Pro Bowler DeMarco Murray to join Arizona staff as running backs coach

Former Oklahoma and three-time NFL Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray reportedly has a new title: running backs coach. Murray will be joining Kevin Sumlin's staff at Arizona, according to the Arizona Daily Star, which reports the announcement will come sometime this week.

This will be Murray's first official foray into coaching. He had a prolific four-year career at Oklahoma where he rushed for 3,685 yards and 50 touchdowns in 40 games. The yardage is enough for seventh all-time in Oklahoma history, and his 50 touchdowns rank third.

After leaving Oklahoma, Murray was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys, Eagles, and Titans, rushing for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns. Murray retired following the 2017 season at the age of 29 and spent last season working as a college football analyst for Fox Sports.

Murray replaces Clarence McKinney, who left Sumlin's staff to take over as coach at Texas Southern. McKinney had been Sumlin's running backs coach everywhere he'd coached. While Murray has never coached, his success at the position speaks for itself, and that success and his name recognition should help in recruiting.