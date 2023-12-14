The SEC released its 2024 conference football schedule, giving a full look at what competition will look like in the first year of an expanded 16-team league. The league welcomes Texas and Oklahoma to the mix, joining former Big 12 partners Missouri and Texas A&M. The pair won't get much of a honeymoon before they are tested by the best.

Texas opens its SEC tenure at home against Mississippi State on Sept. 28. The Bulldogs are coached by Jeff Lebby, who coordinated Oklahoma's offense to a victory over the Longhorns in 2023. Three weeks later, Texas plays Georgia, led by two-time national champ coach Kirby Smart. Oklahoma opens SEC play against Tennessee in Week 4 at home but will not return back to Norman, Oklahoma, for nearly a month after iin a stretch that includes the Red River Showdown in Dallas.

South Carolina travels to Kentucky in the first game of SEC play in Week 2. Notable nonconference opponents for SEC teams include Georgia playing Clemson in Atlanta, Florida hosting Miami, Texas traveling to Michigan and LSU playing USC in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2024 season marks the first for the SEC without divisions since the format was introduced in 1991. Instead, the No. 1 and 2 teams in the SEC standings will play in the 2024 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

The 2024 schedule for each SEC team can be viewed below.

2024 SEC schedule

Alabama

Aug. 31: Western Kentucky

Sept. 7: South Florida

Sept. 14: at Wisconsin

Sept. 28: Georgia

Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 12: South Carolina

Oct. 19: at Tennessee

Oct. 26: Missouri

Nov. 9: at LSU

Nov. 16: Mercer

Nov. 23: at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Auburn

Arkansas

Aug. 31: UAPB

Sept. 7: at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14: UAB

Sept. 21: at Auburn

Sept. 28: Texas A&M

Oct. 5: Tennessee

Oct. 19: LSU

Oct. 26: at Mississippi State

Nov. 2: Ole Miss

Nov. 16: Texas

Nov. 23: Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30: at Missouri

Auburn

Aug. 31: Alabama A&M

Sept. 7: California

Sept. 14: New Mexico

Sept. 21: Arkansas

Sept. 28: Oklahoma

Oct. 5: at Georgia

Oct. 19: at Missouri

Oct. 26: at Kentucky

Nov. 2: Vanderbilt

Nov. 16: ULM

Nov. 23: Texas A&M

Nov. 30: at Alabama

Florida

Aug. 31: Miami (FL))

Sept. 7: Samford

Sept. 14: Texas A&M

Sept. 21: at Mississippi State

Oct. 5: UCF

Oct. 12: at Tennessee

Oct. 19: Kentucky

Nov. 2: Georgia

Nov. 9: at Texas

Nov. 16: LSU

Nov. 23: Ole Miss

Nov. 30: at Florida State

Georgia

Aug. 31: Clemson

Sept. 7: Tennessee Tech

Sept. 14: at Kentucky

Sept. 28: at Alabama

Oct. 5: Auburn

Oct. 12: Mississippi State

Oct. 19: at Texas

Nov. 2: Florida

Nov. 9: at Ole Miss

Nov. 16: Tennessee

Nov. 23: UMass

Nov. 30: Georgia Tech

Kentucky

Aug. 31: Southern Miss

Sept. 7: South Carolina

Sept. 14: Georgia

Sept. 21: Ohio

Sept. 28: at Ole Miss

Oct. 12: Vanderbilt

Oct. 19: at Florida

Oct. 26: Auburn

Nov. 2: at Tennessee

Nov. 16: Murray State

Nov. 23: at Texas

Nov. 30: Louisville

LSU

Sept. 1: USC

Sept. 7: Nicholls

Sept. 14: at South Carolina

Sept. 21: UCLA

Sept. 28: South Alabama

Oct. 12: Ole Miss

Oct. 19: at Arkansas

Oct. 26: at Texas A&M

Nov. 9: Alabama

Nov. 16: at Florida

Nov. 23: Vanderbilt

Nov. 30: Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Aug. 31: Furman

Sept. 7: Middle Tennessee

Sept. 14: at Wake Forest

Sept. 21: Georgia Southern

Sept. 28: Kentucky

Oct. 5: at South Carolina

Oct. 12: at LSU

Oct. 26: Oklahoma

Nov. 2: at Arkansas

Nov. 9: Georgia

Nov. 23: at Florida

Nov. 30: Mississippi State

Mississippi State

Aug. 31: Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 7: at Arizona State

Sept. 14: Toledo

Sept. 21: Florida

Sept. 28: at Texas

Oct. 12: at Georgia

Oct. 19: Texas A&M

Oct. 26: Arkansas

Nov. 2: UMass

Nov. 9: at Tennessee

Nov. 23: Missouri

Nov. 30: at Ole Miss

Missouri

Aug. 31: Murray State

Sept. 7: Buffalo

Sept. 14: Boston College

Sept. 21: Vanderbilt

Oct. 5: at Texas A&M

Oct. 12: at UMass

Oct. 19: Auburn

Oct. 26: at Alabama

Nov. 9: Oklahoma

Nov. 16: at South Carolina

Nov. 23: at Mississippi State

Nov. 30: Arkansas

Oklahoma

Aug. 31: Temple

Sept. 7: Houston

Sept. 14: Tulane

Sept. 21: Tennessee

Sept. 28: at Auburn

Oct. 12: Texas

Oct. 19: South Carolina

Oct. 26: at Ole Miss

Nov. 2: Maine

Nov. 9: at Missouri

Nov. 23: Alabama

Nov. 30: at LSU

South Carolina

Aug. 31: Old Dominion

Sept. 7: at Kentucky

Sept. 14: LSU

Sept. 21: Akron

Oct. 5: Ole Miss

Oct. 12: at Alabama

Oct. 19: at Oklahoma

Nov. 2: Texas A&M

Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 23: Wofford

Nov. 30: at Clemson

Tennessee

Aug. 31: Chattanooga

Sept. 7: NC State

Sept. 14: Kent State

Sept. 21: at Oklahoma

Oct. 5: at Arkansas

Oct. 12: Florida

Oct. 19: Alabama

Nov. 2: Kentucky

Nov. 9: Mississippi State

Nov. 16: at Georgia

Nov. 23: UTEP

Nov. 30: at Vanderbilt

Texas

Aug. 31: Colorado State

Sept. 7: at Michigan

Sept. 14: UTSA

Sept. 21: ULM

Sept. 28: Mississippi State

Oct. 12: Oklahoma

Oct. 19: Georgia

Oct. 26: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 9: Florida

Nov. 16: at Arkansas

Nov. 30: at Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Aug. 31: Notre Dame

Sept. 7: McNeese State

Sept. 14: at Florida

Sept. 21: Bowling Green

Sept. 28: Arkansas

Oct. 5: Missouri

Oct. 19: at Mississippi State

Oct. 26: LSU

Nov. 2: at South Carolina

Nov. 16: New Mexico State

Nov. 23: at Auburn

Nov. 30: Texas

Vanderbilt