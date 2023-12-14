The SEC released its 2024 conference football schedule, giving a full look at what competition will look like in the first year of an expanded 16-team league. The league welcomes Texas and Oklahoma to the mix, joining former Big 12 partners Missouri and Texas A&M. The pair won't get much of a honeymoon before they are tested by the best.
Texas opens its SEC tenure at home against Mississippi State on Sept. 28. The Bulldogs are coached by Jeff Lebby, who coordinated Oklahoma's offense to a victory over the Longhorns in 2023. Three weeks later, Texas plays Georgia, led by two-time national champ coach Kirby Smart. Oklahoma opens SEC play against Tennessee in Week 4 at home but will not return back to Norman, Oklahoma, for nearly a month after iin a stretch that includes the Red River Showdown in Dallas.
South Carolina travels to Kentucky in the first game of SEC play in Week 2. Notable nonconference opponents for SEC teams include Georgia playing Clemson in Atlanta, Florida hosting Miami, Texas traveling to Michigan and LSU playing USC in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The 2024 season marks the first for the SEC without divisions since the format was introduced in 1991. Instead, the No. 1 and 2 teams in the SEC standings will play in the 2024 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
The 2024 schedule for each SEC team can be viewed below.
2024 SEC schedule
Alabama
- Aug. 31: Western Kentucky
- Sept. 7: South Florida
- Sept. 14: at Wisconsin
- Sept. 28: Georgia
- Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt
- Oct. 12: South Carolina
- Oct. 19: at Tennessee
- Oct. 26: Missouri
- Nov. 9: at LSU
- Nov. 16: Mercer
- Nov. 23: at Oklahoma
- Nov. 30: Auburn
Arkansas
- Aug. 31: UAPB
- Sept. 7: at Oklahoma State
- Sept. 14: UAB
- Sept. 21: at Auburn
- Sept. 28: Texas A&M
- Oct. 5: Tennessee
- Oct. 19: LSU
- Oct. 26: at Mississippi State
- Nov. 2: Ole Miss
- Nov. 16: Texas
- Nov. 23: Louisiana Tech
- Nov. 30: at Missouri
Auburn
- Aug. 31: Alabama A&M
- Sept. 7: California
- Sept. 14: New Mexico
- Sept. 21: Arkansas
- Sept. 28: Oklahoma
- Oct. 5: at Georgia
- Oct. 19: at Missouri
- Oct. 26: at Kentucky
- Nov. 2: Vanderbilt
- Nov. 16: ULM
- Nov. 23: Texas A&M
- Nov. 30: at Alabama
Florida
- Aug. 31: Miami (FL))
- Sept. 7: Samford
- Sept. 14: Texas A&M
- Sept. 21: at Mississippi State
- Oct. 5: UCF
- Oct. 12: at Tennessee
- Oct. 19: Kentucky
- Nov. 2: Georgia
- Nov. 9: at Texas
- Nov. 16: LSU
- Nov. 23: Ole Miss
- Nov. 30: at Florida State
Georgia
- Aug. 31: Clemson
- Sept. 7: Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14: at Kentucky
- Sept. 28: at Alabama
- Oct. 5: Auburn
- Oct. 12: Mississippi State
- Oct. 19: at Texas
- Nov. 2: Florida
- Nov. 9: at Ole Miss
- Nov. 16: Tennessee
- Nov. 23: UMass
- Nov. 30: Georgia Tech
Kentucky
- Aug. 31: Southern Miss
- Sept. 7: South Carolina
- Sept. 14: Georgia
- Sept. 21: Ohio
- Sept. 28: at Ole Miss
- Oct. 12: Vanderbilt
- Oct. 19: at Florida
- Oct. 26: Auburn
- Nov. 2: at Tennessee
- Nov. 16: Murray State
- Nov. 23: at Texas
- Nov. 30: Louisville
LSU
- Sept. 1: USC
- Sept. 7: Nicholls
- Sept. 14: at South Carolina
- Sept. 21: UCLA
- Sept. 28: South Alabama
- Oct. 12: Ole Miss
- Oct. 19: at Arkansas
- Oct. 26: at Texas A&M
- Nov. 9: Alabama
- Nov. 16: at Florida
- Nov. 23: Vanderbilt
- Nov. 30: Oklahoma
Ole Miss
- Aug. 31: Furman
- Sept. 7: Middle Tennessee
- Sept. 14: at Wake Forest
- Sept. 21: Georgia Southern
- Sept. 28: Kentucky
- Oct. 5: at South Carolina
- Oct. 12: at LSU
- Oct. 26: Oklahoma
- Nov. 2: at Arkansas
- Nov. 9: Georgia
- Nov. 23: at Florida
- Nov. 30: Mississippi State
Mississippi State
- Aug. 31: Eastern Kentucky
- Sept. 7: at Arizona State
- Sept. 14: Toledo
- Sept. 21: Florida
- Sept. 28: at Texas
- Oct. 12: at Georgia
- Oct. 19: Texas A&M
- Oct. 26: Arkansas
- Nov. 2: UMass
- Nov. 9: at Tennessee
- Nov. 23: Missouri
- Nov. 30: at Ole Miss
Missouri
- Aug. 31: Murray State
- Sept. 7: Buffalo
- Sept. 14: Boston College
- Sept. 21: Vanderbilt
- Oct. 5: at Texas A&M
- Oct. 12: at UMass
- Oct. 19: Auburn
- Oct. 26: at Alabama
- Nov. 9: Oklahoma
- Nov. 16: at South Carolina
- Nov. 23: at Mississippi State
- Nov. 30: Arkansas
Oklahoma
- Aug. 31: Temple
- Sept. 7: Houston
- Sept. 14: Tulane
- Sept. 21: Tennessee
- Sept. 28: at Auburn
- Oct. 12: Texas
- Oct. 19: South Carolina
- Oct. 26: at Ole Miss
- Nov. 2: Maine
- Nov. 9: at Missouri
- Nov. 23: Alabama
- Nov. 30: at LSU
South Carolina
- Aug. 31: Old Dominion
- Sept. 7: at Kentucky
- Sept. 14: LSU
- Sept. 21: Akron
- Oct. 5: Ole Miss
- Oct. 12: at Alabama
- Oct. 19: at Oklahoma
- Nov. 2: Texas A&M
- Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt
- Nov. 23: Wofford
- Nov. 30: at Clemson
Tennessee
- Aug. 31: Chattanooga
- Sept. 7: NC State
- Sept. 14: Kent State
- Sept. 21: at Oklahoma
- Oct. 5: at Arkansas
- Oct. 12: Florida
- Oct. 19: Alabama
- Nov. 2: Kentucky
- Nov. 9: Mississippi State
- Nov. 16: at Georgia
- Nov. 23: UTEP
- Nov. 30: at Vanderbilt
Texas
- Aug. 31: Colorado State
- Sept. 7: at Michigan
- Sept. 14: UTSA
- Sept. 21: ULM
- Sept. 28: Mississippi State
- Oct. 12: Oklahoma
- Oct. 19: Georgia
- Oct. 26: at Vanderbilt
- Nov. 9: Florida
- Nov. 16: at Arkansas
- Nov. 30: at Texas A&M
Texas A&M
- Aug. 31: Notre Dame
- Sept. 7: McNeese State
- Sept. 14: at Florida
- Sept. 21: Bowling Green
- Sept. 28: Arkansas
- Oct. 5: Missouri
- Oct. 19: at Mississippi State
- Oct. 26: LSU
- Nov. 2: at South Carolina
- Nov. 16: New Mexico State
- Nov. 23: at Auburn
- Nov. 30: Texas
Vanderbilt
- Aug. 31: Virginia Tech
- Sept. 7: Alcorn State
- Sept. 14: at Georgia State
- Sept. 21: at Missouri
- Oct. 5: Alabama
- Oct. 12: at Kentucky
- Oct. 19: Ball State
- Oct. 26: Texas
- Nov. 2: at Auburn
- Nov. 9: South Carolina
- Nov. 23: at LSU
- Nov. 30: Tennessee