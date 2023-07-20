The transfer portal and NIL compensation have been two of college football's more polarizing topics in recent years, and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin took on opportunity to tee off on both on Thursday at SEC Media Days in Nashville. In his opening statement from the podium, Kiffin said he's grateful players can profit from their likeness, but lamented the consequences as more resourced schools now have a decided edge in luring talent.

"With NIL, you've got a lot of pay-for-play going on and that is what it is," Kiffin said. "[That and the transfer portal] combining, there's not a system in place. I don't think there's any other sports at any level that are like this, that really, you every year, can opt into free agency. Really, twice a year."

Kiffin and Ole Miss know would how quickly a roster can flip in the current era -- for better or worse. He noted the Rebels have 40 new scholarship players on the roster for 2023. While Kiffin has adapted to that reality, he doesn't believe it bodes well for the sport.

"That's the world we live in," Kiffin said. "But at the same time, I don't think that's really good for college football. These massive overhauls of rosters every year really is not in the best interest of college football."

Kiffin enters his fourth season coaching Ole Miss, he and the Rebels eye a bounce back from last year's rough ending, in which the Rebels lost their final four games of the season to finish 8-5. Ole Miss is 23-13 under Kiffin since his arrival ahead of the 2020 season.